Drikibau hopes for improvements

17-year-old Elina Drikibau hopes to become an improved netball player when she attends the Short-term Athlete Immersion Program next month.

The young shooter will be guided and trained by Netball Queensland alongside some of the most elite players in the sport.

The Suva Grammar School student says she is elated to mix with some of the best in the sport.

“I’m excited to meet the other players from the region and get to know them better. Just to learn more and broaden my knowledge on some places i need to work on.”

Drikibau adds with the World Cup coming up she needs to work on her attacking game but most importantly her shooting.

She plays for the Grasshoppers Netball Club in the Suva Netball Association.