Dragons make late comeback to win

The Dragons assembled late to snatch a 24-22 win over a gallant Wests Tigers side at CommBank Stadium.

With scores locked at 22-all in the final minute of the game, a high shot from Asu Kepaoa on Zac Lomax enabled the Dragons centre to take a clutch penalty shot from out wide.

It was another heart-breaking finish for the Wests Tigers, who shot themselves in the foot in the final 10 minutes with costly errors that allowed the visitors to snatch victory.

In another NRL match, Titans defeated Knights 36-26.

[Source: NRL]