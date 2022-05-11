Dr Mitchell re-elected as ONOC President

Dr Robin Mitchell has been re-elected as Oceania National Olympic Committee President

Fiji’s Dr Robin Mitchell has been re-elected as Oceania National Olympic Committee President.

Dr Mitchell was the sole candidate standing for the position at the ONOC Annual General Assembly.

He will serve a fourth term in office, which will conclude in 2025. Dr Mitchell has been serving as ONOC President since 2009.

Article continues after advertisement

The 74-year-old served as Chairman of the South Pacific Games Organizing Committee from 1997 to 2003, and simultaneously as President of FASANOC from 1997 to 2005.

Since 2001, Dr Mitchell has also been a member of the Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency.