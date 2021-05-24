Home

Football

DPL postponement is good news for Labasa

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 28, 2021 8:26 am

The postponement of the Digicel Premier League is a blessing in disguise for the Labasa side.

Most of the Labasa players were due to miss out on yesterday’s match due to injuries and other commitments.

Lekima Gonerau and Edwin Sahayam are currently injured with four other main players out including Sitiveni Rakai and Ilisoni Lolaivalu who are in police camp.

Head Coach Ravneel Pratap says if the games did continue, there would have been more injuries.

“Looking at the conditions yesterday we could’ve got more injuries so we’re just happy that the games were postponed and we’d like to thank the officials that they thought of the player’s safety so we were quiet happy with the decisions made by officials”

The Digicel Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend at Subrail Park had been called off.

This was confirmed by Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal.

Due to the adverse weather currently experienced in the north, Pal says the ground is not in playing condition.

Fiji FA will make an announcement later in the week to determine the venues for the two matches.

 

