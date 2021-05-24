DPL double header at ANZ Stadium

Football fans will be treated to more action on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that two men’s Digicel Premier League games will be held at the same venue.

Suva is going to host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm.

This is the second game that Rewa is hosting at the ANZ Stadium as Ratu Cakobau Park is still close.

Last week Rewa hosted DPL champions Suva at the Stadium.

In another match, Nadi will host Ba at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Lautoka is leading the DPL table with 16 points while Rewa is second with 12.

Nadi is third on the table with 11 points and Labasa is fourth with 10 points despite only playing six games.

Ba and Suva also have 10 points but Labasa has better goals difference.

Nadroga is seventh on the ladder with six points and Navua is at the bottom of the standings with five.