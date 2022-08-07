Double victory for Fiji chess teams in India

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Fiji celebrated a double victory at the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India.

Our women’s team beat Guyana 3-1 and the open side defeated the British Virgin Islands 3.5-0.5.

Against Guyana, Kieran Lyons trapped Pooja Lam in a checkmate combination that won her a queen within 30 minutes of the start time, board three Cydel Kabrina Terubea defeated Nellisha Johnson in an endgame, and board 4 saw 15-year-old Tanvi Radha Prasad of Jai Narayan College beating Anaya Lall.

The open team simultaneously found form Prashant Sarup holding off Art Christopher to a solid draw, Candidate Master Ronald Terubea completely outplaying Leo Hewlett, 17-year-old Rudr Ravi Prasad defeating Mia Burth, and Prashil Prakash forcing Jhon Samuel into a losing position with a tactical play that earned him an extra Knight.

Open team Captain Goru Arvind says registering back-to-back wins in a World Championship is what makes their 30 hours of travel with jet lag to India worth the effort.

All-India-Chess-Federation is planning to host a grand closing ceremony for 2,000 chess players, captains, and officials from 188 countries at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, India on Tuesday.