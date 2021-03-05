Double gold for O'Neill and Sokiveta

Saint Joseph Secondary School sprinter Marian O’Neil continued her dominance in the Suva Zone two competition bagging her second gold medal in the senior girls 200m finals today.

The Serua native clocked a manual time of 26.10 seconds to outclass Suva Grammar School’s Livia Nabulo who came in second with 26.56.

Sereana Seeto also of Saint Joseph finished third in 27.53 seconds.

In the senior boys, Tevita Sokiveta added another gold to his tally with a time of 21.71seconds.

Marist Brothers High School Alen Raibiriki settled for second with 22.09 to his time and third was Tevita Mocekinasau who clocked 22.16sec.