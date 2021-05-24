Double cycling silver for New Zealand

New Zealand cyclist Ellesse Andrews has won silver in the women’s keirin at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old Christchurch rider is the first New Zealand woman to win an Olympic track cycling medal since Sarah Ulmer won gold in the individual pursuit at the 2004 Athens Games.

New Zealand’s second cycling medal of the evening came when Campbell Stewart, the 2019 world champion, won silver in the four-event omnium discipline.

Gate was scheduled to ride in today’s four-discipline omnium event but crashed heavily when the New Zealand men’s pursuit team was leading Australia in the bronze medal race yesterday

He suffered a fractured collarbone and was ruled out of his remaining events at the Olympics.

The omnium was won by Matt Walls of Great Britain on 153 points, with Stewart second on 129, just edging Italy’s Elia Viviani – who won the title in Rio five years ago – on 124 for bronze.