Door opens for local and overseas players

The door has opened for 7s players for both locally and abroad to be part of the 2021 Olympic Games.

With players like Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu being hinted to join French Top-14 club Pau and Castres, this in turn gives way for upcoming rugby stars a spot in the 7s squad.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says though they have had interest from 15s players to join the 7s team, they will have to abide by the regulations set in place by World Rugby.

“While we lose players, it also opens doors for new players to stake clean in the 7s team. And likewise fight for position in relation to the Olympic Games. For the 15s players there is a munt going on but there are regulations that is covered by world rugby bylaws that govern the release of players for 15s.”

O’Connor adds though these players are contracted overseas, they will still be able to join the 7s squad for the 2021 Olympic Games.