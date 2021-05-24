Donu’s challenging journey to Olympics history

The name Sesenieli Donu will go down in Fiji’s history as one of the first female athletes to win an Olympic medal.

Donu is part of the Fijiana 7s side that won bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games.

But for Donu, the road to being an Olympian was not easy, the 25-year-old lost her parents at a very young age.

The former Jasper Williams High School student who won the senior girls long jump gold medal at the 2016 Coca Cola Games wanted to follow her late father’s footsteps, Ovini Bokini, who was a former Nadroga rugby rep.

Donu’s dream was so much bigger, and that is to be the first woman in her family to don the national jumper and win an Olympic medal which she did.

Donu’s uncle, Jekope Domonakibau says watching her grow up without her parents was hard but he knew she was destined for greater things.

“She is following her father’s footsteps. We continue to inspire her when Donu’s Father passed away when she was still in Primary School before her Mother’s demise during her High School days.”

Growing up, Donu had always been very active taking part in the Coca Cola Games and the Skipper Cup competition.

Jekope says that was where she was scouted by the Fiji 7s officials to play for the Fijiana team.

“She participated in the Coco Cola Games representing Sigatoka Methodist College before joining Jasper Williams High School. She later joined Lautoka 15s Rugby team that won the title last year. That was an opportune time as well for the Fijiana officials to witness the talents that Donu has which was instrumental during their game at the Olympics over the past few days.”

Donu and Fijiana 7s team will return next Tuesday