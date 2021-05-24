Donation boost for Fiji Baseball and Softball

The Fiji Islands Baseball and Softball Association has been boosted with assistance worth $5000.

The donation which arrived this week, came from the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) upon the request of FIBSA last year.

It consists of new equipment’s including 135 gloves, 24 softball bats, 30 baseball bats, 24 helmets, 12 sets catcher gear and 18 gear bags.

Article continues after advertisement

The equipment will help FIBSA continue its 20years of development work in communities and for the first time Fiji will be responsible for the southern continent as part of the world governing body’s plan to accelerate the globalization of the game

FIBSA Secretary General, Inoke Niubalavu says years of hard work is paying off and the timely arrival of the equipment’s will boost the Fiji men’s baseball team preparation to the Pacific Mini Games in Northern Marianas in July next year.

[Source: FIBSA]