Full Coverage
Dolokoto credits pre-season program for Drua fitness

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 5:50 am

Fitness has always been a concern for Fijian rugby teams in the past as they used to tire out in the last quarter of a match.

However, it’s a different story for our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side as many have witnessed after four rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

Against the Reds, the side managed three tries in five minutes during the last 16 minutes of the game.

Team hooker Mesulame Dolokoto says they’re playing full 80 minutes now because they had a solid pre-season training under the guidance of the strength and conditioning team which is led by Nacani Cawanibuka.

“At the start the boys normally tend to fall off but then the S&C staff been pushing for us to finish our training and finish our games so that could transfer onto to games. It all goes together with the food intake the boys their very best to stick to the diet plan and it works most of the time, it’s showing on the field so the boys are doing something right”

The Drua takes on Western Force at 3:35pm tomorrow but before that the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua faces Force at 1pm.

Both matches will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.

 

