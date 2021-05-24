Djokovic passes ATP cup participation

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia’s ATP Cup team.

There remains uncertainty over whether the 34-year-old will compete at the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on 17th January.

All players and staff at the 2022 Australian Open must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

However defending champion Djokovic has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.

The nine-time Australian Open winner has been replaced by world number 33 Dusan Lajovic for Serbia.