Djokovic on track to grabbing gold

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic remains on course for a ‘Golden Slam’ after ruthlessly ending the dreams of Japan’s Kei Nishikori to cruise into the Olympic semi-finals.

The world number one, bidding to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold in the same year, breezed through 6-2 6-0.

He will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova will meet in Saturday’s women’s final.