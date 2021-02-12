Home

Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz despite struggling with injury

| @BBCWorld
February 13, 2021 7:35 am

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is unsure if he will be able to play in the fourth round of the Australian Open after he survived an injury scare to battle past American Taylor Fritz.

World number one Djokovic was hampered by a side injury that restricted his movement, although he still recorded a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 victory.

Djokovic is set to meet 14th seed Milos Raonic in the next round

Article continues after advertisement

The Serb is chasing a record-extending ninth men’s singles title in Melbourne and a third in a row

 

