Sports

Disgraceful scenes after Hayne sentencing

Fox Sports
May 6, 2021 9:42 pm
A violent altercation took place between supporters and journalists. [Source: NCA NewsWire]

There were ugly scenes outside the Newcastle Court House after Jarryd Hayne was jailed for the 2018 rape of a woman.

Fox Sports reports, tempers flared and one of Hayne’s supporters was labelled a “disgrace” by police after he appeared to spit at the victim as she left the court.

A violent brawl also erupted as a group of friends and family attempted to shield Hayne’s wife as she walked out of the court house.

After Hayne was sentenced by Judge Helen Syme to five years and nine months in prison, the victim attempted to exit the court alongside the crown prosecution and police.

As the woman did, it’s alleged that a male supporter spat in the direction of the complainant.

Soon after a violent altercation took place between supporters and journalists.

Some supporters had to be held back by friends and family as the tempers ran high.

However, eventually the group dispersed with no arrests made.

