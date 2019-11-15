Discipline will come to the fore during this time says Mar

Home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 6:10 am

Team Fiji athletes who are in the lockdown areas will have to adjust themselves in the situation they are in and try to work something out not to lose sight of their Olympic dream.

Athletes can be mentally affected with the restrictions in place as majority are not able to access their training facilities but that should not be an excuse according to FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar.

Mar says this is a time when one’s character will be challenged.

‘The discipline and the resilience of the athletes is going to come to the fore you know who is the athlete who is fully dedicated really wants that slot really wants to be in Tokyo in 2021 they are the ones who are going to really at the end of the day the responsibility lies with them’.

Mar adds one of the sport’s being affected is swimming with eight swimmers vying for the two universality spots available to Team Fiji.

She says the swimming pools are closed at the moment but swimmers can create some kind of training environment.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held next year from the 23rd of July to 8th August.

