Discipline is key for Naitasiri

The memories of losing the Inkk Farebrother Trophy to Nadi two years ago are still fresh in the minds of some Naitasiri players.

On the 29th of June, 2019, Nadi wrestled the trophy from Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori following its 14-10 win.

This week Naitasiri will be challenging Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

Some players from the 2019 team including Kini Douglas will be part of the side again in this week’s challenge.

Last week Naitasiri thrashed Northland 32-10 in round one of Skipper Cup, however, they played the match with 14 men for more than 50 minutes after flyhalf Etonia Rokotuisawa copped a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Naitasiri coach Ilaitia Tuisese says they can’t afford indiscipline against Nadi.

‘We can’t be one down for three quarters of the game so we got to address discipline and to adapt in whatever situation we have like if the ground is soggy we need to adapt to whatever challenge that comes to us’

Nadi takes on Naitasiri in the Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Northland faces Tailevu at Nakelo District School ground, Nadroga meets Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua and Suva battles Rewa at Burebasaga ground.