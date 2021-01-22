Dikidikilati blessed to join Houston SaberCats

Texas-based club, Houston SaberCats new inclusion Veramu Dikidikilati’s only connection to the rest of the world was rugby.

Dikidikilati who was raised in Lomai village in Naitasiri said his only goal was to play major league rugby, and he has achieved that.

Dikidikilati will join USA based club Houston SaberCats this season.

Growing up watching his parents work hard to give him a better life, Veramu Dikidikilati said he knew he had to find a way to give back to them.

“Even before I started playing, I kept telling my parents that one day I will make them proud. They are my motivation everyday. I know that this can bring a better life not only for me but for my family. For every challenge that I had to go through over the years, it was family who stood by me through it all.”

Dikidikilati who made his mark for the Fiji Warriors in the 2018 and 2019 World Rugby Pacific Challenge has come a long way since then.

He will not be a stranger at the Houston SaberCats as he joins Fijians Osea Kolinisau, Apisai Tauyavuca and Paula Balekana.

Dikidikilati added he is blessed to have Fijian influence in the club.

“Since it is my first professional rugby team, I know the environment will be different. But I know Osea, Apisai and Paula will be there to help me. I will try my best to work hard because I am doing this for my family.”

Dikidikilati will add firepower to the Houston SaberCats backline.