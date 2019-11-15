Difference in training facilities a challenge for Yee

Difference in training facilities is proving to be a challenge for 2016 table tennis Olympian Sally Yee as she continues her preparation towards the Tokyo Games.

Upon her arrival into the country, the Olympic hopeful says she is finding difficulty in training given the more advance facilities available in Japan.

This is not the only challenge Yee has to face as she has to find other alternative ways to help her train as all sporting facilities remain closed in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The 19-year-old is however remaining optimistic that the postponement of the Olympics has given ample time for her and other athletes to prepare.

“The training halls, the facilities, training partners, skills and everything is much higher in Japan. Well in Fiji its a challenge like the tables in Japan are new”

Yee was to compete in the Oceania Singles and Mixed Olympic Qualifiers in Brisbane Australia, but the round has been postponed till next year.

The new date of this qualifying round is yet to be confirmed.