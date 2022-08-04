Development opportunities shaping basketball communities

All 22 basketball federations in Oceania are striving to include and develop female participation on and off the court.

This is the view of FIBA’s Executive Director– Oceania, Amanda Jenkins.

She says the growth of female engagement across the region is positive.

Jenkins adds with increased opportunity for female players, officials, and volunteers to be involved in basketball, they look forward to seeing this upward trend continue.

Meanwhile, Debbie Keirs who worked for Basketball New South Wales in Australia for 13 years travelled to Fiji to conduct a dedicated workshop empowering local participants to facilitate basketball competition in the region.

She believes that development opportunities such as the workshop play a valuable part in shaping basketball communities.

According to Keirs, the range of officials was diverse, some with minimal while others have more extensive experiences.

Keirs says everyone was open to learning and developing and it was a pleasure to work with all the participants.

The FIBA referee instructor adds that Basketball Fiji is very keen to support officials’ education and grow their referee community.

[Source:Basketball Fiji]