Development of sports from grassroot level is vital: Mazey

The Fiji Sports Commission is geared towards the development of all sports from the grassroot level.

This is aimed at helping foster the growth of all forms of sport in the country.

Chair Peter Mazey says this will be the main topic of discussion when the Commission meet with all affiliated sporting bodies.

Article continues after advertisement

Mazey says it’s time for all sporting organization to re-think and relook at how each respective sport has progressed over the years.

“Maybe its time we start concentrating more on club structures and club competitions again because generally our major sports have not seen any growth.”

The Commission Chair adds developing each sport from the grassroot level is just one way of fostering the growth of any sport in the country.

The Sports Commission will meet with all sporting bodies when the COVID-19 restrictions are eased.