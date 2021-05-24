Home

Rugby

Derenalagi recalls Deans moment with Masi

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 6:14 am

Fiji 7s gold medalists Ratu Meli Derenalagi and Iosefo Masi never thought that one day they will play together at the Olympic Games.

The played against each other at the 2016 Deans under-18 quarterfinal.

Derenalagi represented Queen Victoria School while Masi played for Suva Grammar School.

In an interview with FBC Sports, Derenalagi says while they took their different paths after Deans, fate brought them together but this time not in opposing teams.

“Masi and I played together in the Deans competition. I was with QVS and he was in Suva Grammar. We never thought that one day we will both be playing 7s for Fiji.”

Both players were instrumental in the success of the national side in the Tokyo Olympics combining well for the very first try scored in the final against New Zealand.

Derenalagi says it’s exciting to see what their future holds, hoping they will both get the chance to represent Fiji in the HSBC World 7s Series.

