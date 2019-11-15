Derenalagi, Hill to join Olympic athletes in virtual race

Two Fijian athletes will join 22 other Olympic athletes from around the world in the annual Olympic Day Virtual race tomorrow.

They are Fiji National Men’s 7s Captain Meli Derenalagi and amateur boxer/ Olympian Winston Hill

This year it has taken a different turn in light of the current pandemic with the Olympic Day Virtual Race.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says the two Fijian athletes will be part of a segment on the Olympic Channel.

“We are taking part in a virtual 24-hour Olympic day activity, which involve two Fijian athletes Winston Hill our Olympian who is the boxing fraternity, and our famous rugby 7s captain Meli Derenalagi. If you login into the Olympic channel tomorrow you could be lucky and catch their segment.”

The Olympic Day signifies a day of physical activity where athletes from over 206 nations will be part of.