Derenalagi confident of captaincy role

Fiji Airways men’s national 7s team captain, Ratu Meli Derenalagi is confident of the role set out for him this weekend.

The Nawaka lad says with the help of the senior players in the squad, he is able to carry out his duties in leading the team.

“Well first of all for me, like I said before it’s a challenging role for me. But I thank some of my team mates, experienced players like waisea Nacuqu, Tuwai and Mocenacagi are there to assist me and help me for this role that I have been chose in.”

This will be Derenalagi’s first Los Angeles sevens tournament and he is positive the team will produce good results.

Fiji is pooled with South Korea, France and Argentina.

The Fiji 7s team will play their first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am, Fiji’s final pool match is against Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch the live action of the Los Angeles 7s on FBC TV