Denmark hands France disappointing loss

It was not a great day for France as the side went down 2-1 to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League earlier this morning.

Kylian Mbappe and Raphaël Varane both came off hurt as Denmark came from behind to win although a Benzema goal was not enough.

Denmark substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice at the Stade de France.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches, Kazakhstan defeated Azerbaijan 2-0, Latvia thrashed Andorra 3-0, Croatialost 0-3 to Austria, Belarus went down 0-1 against Slovakia, Liechtenstein lost 0-2 against Moldova, Belgium was defeated 1-4 against Netherlands.