Denmark defeats Czech Republic, through to semis

Denmark’s continues to impress, qualifying into the Euro 2020 semi-final after defeating Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku.

The side kept the winning momentum, 2-0 at half time.

They led from the fifth minute, when Thomas Delaney evaded his marker to head in from a corner.

Article continues after advertisement

Kasper Dolberg sent in a superb cross from Joakim Maehle to add to the goal.

Their momentum was checked early in the second half as Patrik Schick coolly volleyed in his fifth goal of the tournament, taking him level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot.

But Denmark were able to recompose themselves and dig in to ensure the victory and a semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.

Their opponent will be either England or Ukraine, who are currently playing.

[Source: BBC]