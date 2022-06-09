Delta Tiger leaves for PMG

Playing his last futsal game for Rewa in the Digicel Futsal League-Central Zone was an emotional one for Solomon Islander Charlie Benjamin.

Benjamin who came to Fiji in 2018 to play tennis spent four solid years with Rewa and will now embark on his Pacific Mini Games journey, representing the Solomon Islands in Tennis.

Rewa made sure to farewell him with a 3-2 win over Navua in round 13 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The 22-year-old says the bond he shared with his Rewa brothers is something he will cherish.

“There’s a lot of memories but i like having fun with the boys on court and the brotherhood we have as everyone is really nice and friendly”

He says the Rewa team made him felt like he was at home and took him in as their own.

Benjamin leaves for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Mariana on Saturday.