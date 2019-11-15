Dele Alli injured during 'horrible' knifepoint robbery at his home

Dele Alli has been injured during a robbery at his home in north London.

The Tottenham midfielder was held at knifepoint and punched after burglars broke in during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old was hit in the face during the terrifying incident but has not sustained serious injuries. Alli has been isolating with his brother and their respective partners.

Two men broke into the property just after midnight on Wednesday morning and threatened the England international. He sustained a facial injury before the intruders fled.

The attackers took numerous items from the house including jewellery and watches. Police are understood to be reviewing CCTV footage of the incident in Hadley Wood.