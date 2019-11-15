Sports
Defending champs books spot in Futsal IDC semis
December 5, 2020 11:10 am
Defending champions HLB Mann Judd Suva is the first team through to the Vodafone Futsal IDC semifinals.
This is after they secured their third successive win defeating Extra Supermarket Rewa 3-nil this morning.
The three unanswered goals were scored through Vineet Nadan who bagged a double and Akitesh Vishal Kumar who took home the winner.
The Whites had the perfect start into the tournament, defeating Southern Forest Navua 5-4 in the first pool match and thrashed Labasa 5-nil in the second clash yesterday.
Their final match will be against Nadroga at 5.15 this afternoon.
