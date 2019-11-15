Defending champs books spot in Futsal IDC semis

Defending champions HLB Mann Judd Suva is the first team through to the Vodafone Futsal IDC semifinals.

This is after they secured their third successive win defeating Extra Supermarket Rewa 3-nil this morning.

The three unanswered goals were scored through Vineet Nadan who bagged a double and Akitesh Vishal Kumar who took home the winner.

The Whites had the perfect start into the tournament, defeating Southern Forest Navua 5-4 in the first pool match and thrashed Labasa 5-nil in the second clash yesterday.

Their final match will be against Nadroga at 5.15 this afternoon.