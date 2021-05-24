Defending champions need massive win tomorrow

West Indies know that it’s now or never as they’re still alive in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

The defending World Cup champions will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

The side knows that it will take a massive win to keep them in the competition.

Losses to England and South Africa in the opening two games took qualification hopes out of their own hands so the side is left with no option but to thrash Sri Lanka out of the competition.

The side will take on Sri Lanka tomorrow morning at 2am.

