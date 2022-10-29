Defending champion wants to break record

[Photo Credit: Precision sports entertainment group]

Last year’s Melbourne Cup-winning jockey James McDonald will try his best to break his own record of 10 wins.

McDonald’s book of 10 rides for Saturday’s race meeting includes five favourites, while he will partner with Nature Strip and Anamoe on Champions Stakes Day.

He says living up to the standards of last year’s win will be difficult but he is confident as he has a few strong rides on the first day which will carry on throughout the week.

On Thursday morning he worked with New Zealand raider La Crique, who is looking to do what fellow Kiwi Melody Belle did in 2019 when bringing group 1 form from across the ditch to win the Empire Rose.

McDonald will also partner with Godolphin filly In Secret in the Coolmore Stud Stakes.

She was a beaten favourite in the Golden Rose last month.