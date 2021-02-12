Decision on player transfers to be made this week: Yusuf

The decision on the review of six player’s transfer applications will be announced on Wednesday.

The Fiji Football Association player’s status committee met yesterday.

Fiji Football chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says any rumors regarding player transfer of the players is false.

Yusuf says the only two players that have been released is Waisake Navunigasau and Arami Manumanuba.

“Waisake Navunigasau and Arami Manumanuba had been cleared by consent from both districts so there was no issues there”

Eight player’s applications had been referred to the Fiji Football Association Players Status Committee for dispute over their transfers earlier this month.

Earlier, four players’ applications were disputed including Antonio Tuivuna, Sairusi Nalaubu, Waisake Navunigasau and Gabrieli Matanisiga.

Tuivuna applied for transfer from Labasa to Lautoka, Nalaubu from Suva to Lautoka, Navunigasau is interested in rejoining Suva from Rewa while Matanisiga has withdrawn his application from Suva.

Suwamy is keen on returning to Ba from Nadi while Koroi has applied for his release from Tailevu/Naitasiri to join the Men in Black.