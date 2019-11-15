Decision on fate of 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be made in May

A decision on the fate of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to be made in May as sporting authorities monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

Already the virus has forced the cancellation of a host of events in China, where the disease began, and surrounding countries.

The virus has currently claimed more than 2,700 lives around the world and there is believed to be more than 80,000 confirmed cases in 41 countries and territories.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the call on the Olympics, though, that will be watched most closely with the event less than five months away.

IOC member Dick Pound says that a decision on the fate of the Olympics would likely be left as late as May and if the virus is still a threat and the Olympics would have to be cancelled.