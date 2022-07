Fiji boxer Jone Davule won the Mens round of 32 in the featherweight division, winning 3-2 against Niven Chemben of Mauritius.

This is Davule’s first event of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and he will advance to round two.

His next fight will be on Monday at 1.45am.

Fellow boxer Elia Rokobuli, will fight Abdul Wahib of Ghana at 6am tomorrow in the Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg – Light Welter division.