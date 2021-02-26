Davule remains positive ahead of championship

Despite missing his chance to feature at the Olympic Games, amateur boxer Jone Davule knows it’s not the end of the road.

Davule and Winston Hill were Olympic hopefuls, however, those dreams were shattered after they bowed out earlier last year at the Asian/Oceanian Tokyo Boxing Qualification event in Amman, Jordan.

The 24 year-old will be at the TJ’s Golden Gloves Boxing Championship which begins today.

The Police Officer who has just from a one month drug operation in Kadavu says he didn’t have ample time to prepare for this weekend.

“I came here to the gym and start my training as a champion. We don’t give excuses and even though we have two or three days training as a champion, we have to work it with no excuses”

Davule who is a Pacific Games silver medalist will be competing in the 57 to 63kg category and believes he still needs to work hard..

“It’s tough to balance everything job and work, everything it comes up to balance and a champion does not give excuses”

The 2020 Golden Glove National Boxing Championship will be held at the Commander Stanley Brown gym in Walu Bay today.

The weigh in has started and the program proper starts at 3pm.