Davule bows out, PB for swim team

Fiji’s amateur boxer Jone Davule bowed out of the Commonwealth Games after going down in a “referee stops contest” decision earlier this morning.

Davule lost to Tryagain Morning of Namibia in the Men’s 57kg featherweight division.

The referee made the decision after Davule’s head started bleeding earlier in round two.

Article continues after advertisement

In swimming, David Young grabbed first place in the Men’s 50m heats breaststroke with a time of 30.76 seconds, however his time does not qualify to the semi-final.

Rosemarie Rova took fifth place in the heats of the Womens 100 metre freestyle with a time of 1 minute and he sister Cheyanne Rova settled for 7th place with a time of 1 minute and 1.81 seconds.

Temafa Yalimaiwai came fifth in heat three of the Men’s 100metre butterfly with a time of 57.90 seconds.

Kelera Mudunasoko came last in the Womens 100m breaststroke heats with a time of 1 minute and 16.23 seconds.