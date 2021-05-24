Davids saves the day as South Africa secures a second win

The Blitzboks have done it again as they go for their second win after an intense final against Argentina.

South Africa edged a 24-17 win as the game went into extra time.

Both teams were quick off the bench, attempting one try after the other.

South Africa managed to stay ahead at halftime with a 7-5 lead, but that didn’t last long in the second spell as Argentina continued to ramp up its attack.

The two sides were tied at 17-all with just a few seconds left at the sound of the full-time siren.

But it was Selvyn Davids who managed to slip his way through the corner with a try to seal the deal.

Davids also becomes the player of the match.