Rugby

Davids saves the day as South Africa secures a second win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 6:36 am

The Blitzboks have done it again as they go for their second win after an intense final against Argentina.

South Africa edged a 24-17 win as the game went into extra time.

Both teams were quick off the bench, attempting one try after the other.

Article continues after advertisement

South Africa managed to stay ahead at halftime with a 7-5 lead, but that didn’t last long in the second spell as Argentina continued to ramp up its attack.

The two sides were tied at 17-all with just a few seconds left at the sound of the full-time siren.

But it was Selvyn Davids who managed to slip his way through the corner with a try to seal the deal.

Davids also becomes the player of the match.

