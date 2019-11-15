David Moyes appointed as West Ham manager.

David Moyes has been appointed as West Ham manager and will return for a second spell at the club.

The 55-year-old Scot, has signed an 18-month deal and starts with the New Year’s Day home game against Bournemouth.

He replaces Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked after the team’s 2-1 home defeat by a much-changed Leicester side.

Moyes says he feels like he has unfinished business.

Former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes, who took over from Slaven Bilic two years ago, left at the end of the season.