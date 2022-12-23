Daveta urges youth to join judo

Pacific Games prospect Jemima Daveta is urging more young people to join the sport of judo.

Daveta is one of the seven females expected to make a team of 14 to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next year.

She says judo can help people to stay fit both physically and mentally.

“Judo has eight values or codes that we live by, it has helped me through mentally and understanding what’s important in my life and how to keep forward. So, judo really helped me on and off the mat.”

Daveta adds the sport has also taught her a set of values that has helped her to stay positive in life.

The former Jai Narayan School student took up judo in 2020.