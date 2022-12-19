Daveta excited for potential Pacific Games debut

Jemima Daveta.

24-year-old rising judoka, Jemima Daveta is expected to make her first Pacific Games appearance for Fiji in the Solomon Islands Pacific Games next year.

The Kadavu lass joined the sport just two years ago and is on course to join 13 other judokas in the quest to rule the Pacific scene again.

The former Jai Narayan College student says with a little convincing from her friend Shanice Takayawa, she took up judo with the aim of just keeping her fitness in check

“I just needed something to keep me active, something to keep me from being lazy so I joined just to be active. Going to SPG or planning to go to SPG is a surprise to me still so that’s an aim for me right now.”

Daveta says she is the first from her family to be actively participating in sports at this length and to have the opportunity to soon don the national colours at the regional level.

She adds she faced her own set of challenges while taking up judo, particularly in learning and adapting t the gymnastic rules of judo.

Daveta will be competing in the 78+ weight category.