Sports

Daugunu scores, Valetini sees red in Wallabies loss

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 21, 2021 4:45 am
Scottish referee Mike Adamson shows Australia's Rob Valetini a red card in the 15th minute.[pic:BBC SPORT]

The Wallabies ended its Northern Hemisphere tour with a third successive loss after going down to Wales 29-28 this morning.

Fiji-born Filipo Daugunu scored one of the Wallabies two tries but it was not enough as the 82nd penalty to Wales sealed a heartbreaking win.

The visitors played with 14 men for 64 minutes after Rob Valetini copped a red card in the 16th minute for a high shot.

Australia looked to have sealed a remarkable victory when Kurtley Beale kicked a 40-meter penalty with 90 seconds to go.

However, one final attack for Wales resulted in a penalty, with Rhys Priestland slotting it to secure the win.

The Wallabies lost to Scotland 15-13 and last week were beaten 32-15 by England, their only win on tour was against Japan 32-23 four weeks ago.

