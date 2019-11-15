Home

Daugunu could miss Super Rugby match against Brumbies

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 19, 2020 6:35 am

Fiji born Reds Winger Filipo Dauguna could well miss the side’s opening Super Rugby match against the Brumbies.

This was after Daugunu was shown a red card in the 75th minute after a dangerous tackle as the side thumped Melbourne Rebels 57-5 in their trial match.

Dauguna was impressive for the side notching his hat-trick inside the 36th minute.

The winger than scored a double in the second spell.

Reds Head Coach Brad Thorn expressed his opinion saying the winger can have all the tries back without the tackle.

The Queensland Reds will take on Brumbies in their opening Super Rugby match on January 31.

