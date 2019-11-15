Home

Date for Continental Cup tournament confirmed.

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
December 30, 2019 5:35 pm

The Fiji Volleyball Federation have confirmed the dates for the 2019 Continental Cup tournament.

The tournament will be held on the 10th of March next year in New Zealand.

Federation President Liga Gukisuva says they had to hold the tournament before June.

He says the postponement of the tournament was a blessing in disguise as the team were allowed more time to prepare.

“We get to spend more time, the coach and the officials get to harness the technical knowledge and the game plan for the players. So this postponement did much actually work towards our favor as well.”

This is the first round of qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As of yet, only two teams have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and these are the Fiji 7s and the Fijiana 7s teams.

There are seven other sports that are looking good to make it to the 2020 Olympics.

