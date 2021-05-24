Home

Sports

Damodar and Sports Council renew partnership

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 30, 2021 4:43 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Sports Council is extending its partnership with Damodar Brothers as a naming rights sponsor for the National Aquatic Center for another five years.

This means Fiji’s largest pool facility will continue to be known as the Damodar City Aquatic Centre.

Sports Council Chief Executive Litiana Loabuka says this continued partnership is a proud moment for the organization.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they’re extremely grateful and excited to have Damodar continue to support the Council’s vision to be the best in providing convenience to all patrons and services towards Damodar City.

Damodar CFO Group, Dipak Patel says it is indeed pleasing to continue this long-term relationship with the Council and they look forward to upcoming activities the pool venue will have to offer.

The Damodar City Aquatic Centre has hosted a multitude of major sporting international events and firsts for Fiji such as the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championship and Oceania Championship.

 

