Dame Valerie Adams retires after legendary Olympic career

Dame Valerie Adams has announced her retirement from athletics, ending a stunning shot put career spanning two decades.

Adams confirmed her decision in Auckland this morning in front of friends, family and media.

Adams said through tears that today she is officially hanging up the size 14 throwing shoes.

The 37-year-old retires having won four Olympic medals, including two golds, five Commonwealth Games medals of which three were golds, as well as four world championships and four indoor world championships.

Born in Rotorua to a Tongan mum and English father, Adams first showed signs of her huge potential when she won the World Youth Championships in 2001 with a throw of 16.87m.

She followed up that success a year later by becoming the World Junior champion with a throw of 17.73m before going on to earn an impressive first senior placing with a silver medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Two years later at her first Olympics, Adams finished seventh despite still recovering from an appendectomy she had just weeks before.

Adams was recognised in the 2017 New Years Honours as a Dame for services to athletics before skipping the entire season for the birth of her first child.

She then returned in 2018 with another silver at the Commonwealth Games before giving birth to her second child soon after.

Adams then had one of her biggest triumphs at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, winning an Olympic medal – a bronze – for the first time as a mum.

Adams confirmed at the press conference she was looking forward to spending more time with her young family but will also continue to coach her sister for the next Paralympics.