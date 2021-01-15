Dakuwaqa wants a chance to represent Fiji again

Olympian Masivesi Dakuwaqa has put his hand up to represent Fiji in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

After Fiji’s gold medal win in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dakuwaqa switched codes to play for the Canberra Raiders.

Now with French club Toulon, the 26-year-old wants to return to the Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

Like many professional athletes, the switch from 7s to 15s has been a smooth transition for Dakuwaqa.

Dakuwaqa says he is keen to join the national squad if he gets the greenlight from Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber.

“There are plans for me to return to Fiji to join the Fiji 7s training squad for the Olympics. Last year I was in touch with Gareth Baber about joining the team for the last two legs. That didn’t happen because of the coronavirus.”

Dakuwaqa has been making headlines in the Top 14 competition and has been scooped up by Montpellier which goes into the new French club rugby season as the team to beat.