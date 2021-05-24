Cyclists prepare for 80km race

Home

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 1:15 pm

Cycling Fiji will resume its competitions with an 80km bike race in Naqali, Naitasiri on Sunday.

In its hopes of reviving the sport, the association hopes this event will generate a lot of interest.

Race Director Peter Sinclair says the course is open to everyone above the age of 18 due to the length of the course.

Sinclair says the event is has been organized under the safe sports guideline and all protocols will be followed to ensure a safe delivery.

“We are pretty keen to extend cycling we’re going to be having people coming in this race from Ba, Suva, and Nadi, they’ll all be converging down on the Naqali Bridge and we’ll head out to Vunidawa”

Cycling Fiji had organized a course earlier in the year and this race will be the first since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.

The race begins at 8am on Sunday at the Viria Junction in Naitasiri.

