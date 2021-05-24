Curry sets All-Star record

Stephen Curry scored 50 points and set an All-Star Game record as Team LeBron claimed a 163-160 win over Team Durant.

Curry finished with 16 three-pointers, setting a record.

The previous record in an All-Star game was nine, set by Paul George in 2016.

Curry, who was two points short of the scoring record set by Anthony Davis in 2017, won the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the All-Star Game’s most valuable player.