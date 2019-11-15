Crusaders romp to five-try win over Highlanders

The Crusaders defeated the Highlanders 33-13 in round four of the Super Rugby competition at the Rugby League Park last night.

Any hope of the Highlanders crashing the Crusaders’ 25-years anniversary were quickly extinguished last night.

The Crusaders failed to turn a 26-8 halftime lead into a romp, but a 33-13 result which ensured they head into a well-earned bye week with a 3-1 record.

Dispatching their neighbours for a seventh time in eight attempts, and 26th time in 38 matches since 1996, certainly made sure their anniversary wasn’t dampened.

First half tries to Codie Taylor, Tom Christie, Braydon Ennor and George Bridge set the tone, as the hosts marked their first match in Christchurch since last year’s final against the Jaguares.

In tonight’s Super Rugby matches the Rebels meet the Sharks at 3.45pm, the Chiefs face the Brumbies at 6.05pm while the Reds play the Sunwolves at 8.15pm.

Tomorrow, the Stormers face the Jaguares at 1.05am.

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]